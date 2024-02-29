Microsoft’s Copilot for Finance Brings AI-Powered Financial Solutions

Aiming to redefine how finance teams manage their daily tasks, Microsoft has just introduced Copilot for Finance offering AI-powered workflow automation and insights within Microsoft 365.

Microsoft’s latest addition joins Copilot for Sales and Copilot for Service, already available, to provide tailored AI assistance across various business functions.

Finance departments often face challenges balancing operational tasks with strategic responsibilities. Copilot for Finance addresses this imbalance by automating routine tasks, enabling finance professionals to focus on delivering strategic counsel and insights.

Integrated with Microsoft 365, Copilot for Finance leverages essential context from existing financial data sources, including ERP systems like Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SAP, along with the Microsoft Graph.

In its public preview, Copilot for Finance introduces several features to streamline financial operations:

Conducting variance analysis in Excel with natural language prompts.

Simplifying reconciliation processes with automated data comparisons.

Providing comprehensive customer account details in Outlook for expedited collections.

Generating presentation-ready visuals and reports from raw data in Excel.

Already, Copilot for Sales has proven its value to over 30,000 organizations, including dentsu, Lumen Technologies, Northern Trust, Schneider Electric, and Visa. These companies have witnessed tangible benefits across their sales, service, and finance departments.

Don Hobson, CIO of Visa, highlights the broad rollout of Copilot across their company and its transformative effect on their work culture, whereas Carolyn Isaacs from dentsu acknowledges the potential of Copilot for Finance to optimize routine processes and enhance finance professionals’ impact.

Shaelyn Otikor from Northern Trust also praised Copilot’s role in modernizing their client relations organization and streamlining processes.

Businesses, regardless of size, are increasingly embracing Microsoft Copilot to empower their employees strategically, driving innovation and creating new business value.