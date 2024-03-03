Apple to Skip March Event for iPad and Mac Updates: Report

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

All eyes are on Apple to unveil new Mac and iPad updates this month, but don’t expect a special event for the new products, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on Sunday.

Gurman writes, “Don’t expect a launch event”, in his weekly Power On newsletter. New iPad Pro models are coming, along with a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air option as well. New Apple Pencils and Magic Keyboards are coming for the most expensive iPads. We will likely see the first major revamp to the iPad Pro in almost six years, and for the Magic Keyboard as well.

As for the Mac, 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air models are set to debut, powered by Apple’s M3 chip. Gurman says all of these products are in production at factories overseas and announcements are imminent.

Without a special event, that means Apple will likely announce them in a flurry of press releases.

Gurman also says a “special version” of iOS 17.4 is coming at the end of March, therefore timing the new devices to arrive sometime in March or April.

After these hardware refreshes, Apple is said to be revealing its generative AI features at WWDC, and some engineers, according to Gurman, have said iOS will see one of the biggest updates yet.

