Last Chance: Public Mobile’s $34/50GB CAN-US Plan

Telus-owned Public Mobile’s $34/50GB 5G Canada-US plan has reached its final day, as the offer that matches Freedom Mobile’s plan will no longer be available beyond March 4.

While we have a hunch that Public Mobile might extend the plan, for now the website’s end date on this $34/50GB Canada-US plan hasn’t changed yet.

The other Canada-US promos that match Freedom Mobile, specifically the $40/75GB and $50/100GB plans, don’t have an end date. So it would definitely be weird to see the $34/50GB Canada-US plan disappear, but have the others remain.

Public Mobile says they are upgrading some backend services so starting at 10pm PST on March 4, you won’t be able to activate a new account or access My Account or submit a support ticket. So keep this in mind if you’re going to activate the $34/50GB 5G Canada-US plan today. SIM cards are still free for now and so are eSIMs.

