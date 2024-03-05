Save Up to $300 on OnePlus Devices Throughout March 2024
OnePlus is hosting a promotion in Canada throughout March. Until March 31st, select OnePlus devices are on sale, with savings of upwards of $300.
The current OnePlus promotion includes everything from the latest OnePlus 12, the entry-level OnePlus 12R, and the OnePlus Watch 2. Check out the sale and its duration below.
OnePlus 12 512G (March 1 – March 31)
$1,199.99 (save $150)
OnePlus 12 256G (March 1 – March 31)
$1,069.99 (save $150)
OnePlus 12R 256G (March 1 – March 18)
CA$799.99 (save $150)
OnePlus 12R 128G (March 1 – March 18)
$669.99 (save $150)
Watch 2 (March 1 – March 31)
$399.99 (save $60)
OnePlus Open (March 1 – March 21)
$1,999.99 (save $300)
N30 (March 15 – March 31)
$329.99 (save $60)
Pad (March 1 – March 21)
$549.99 (save $60)
Buds Pro2 (March 15 – March 21)
$239.99
Nord Buds 2 (March 15 – March 21)
$59.99
For more information, check out OnePlus’ official website.