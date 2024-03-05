Telus and Koodo “5G+” Icon Now Shows on iPhone

After today’s iOS 17.4 software update, it appears to have introduced a “5G+” icon for Telus and Koodo customers.

That’s according to screenshots shared by iPhone in Canada readers after installing iOS 17.4. Customers located in downtown Toronto, for example, are seeing the 5G+ icon. But what about download speeds when showing 5G+? So far it doesn’t look to be making a huge difference. One Koodo speed test inside a building with spotty signal coverage of only two bars, saw a 26 Mbps download speeds. Another Telus 5G+ speed test said “5G standalone seems faster”, but that was in early testing.

Of course, this is anecdotal testing so it really depends on where you are located, and what device you’re using. Feel free to share your “5G+” speed tests with us in the comments.

While Bell and Rogers started debuting “5G+” icons back with iOS 16.4 in March 2023, Telus has taken longer than its rivals to start implementing it, literally one year later. iOS 17.4 beta users with Telus and Koodo did start seeing the “5G+” icon the software was first made available.

5G+ bands bring faster download speeds and increased bandwidth, leveraging the 3500 MHz 5G spectrum. Telus first started rolling out its 3500 MHz spectrum back in June 2022.