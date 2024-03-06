Freedom Mobile Deal: $0 iPhone 15 with $60 CAN-US-MEX Plan

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has an offer for a $0 iPhone 15 with a $60/month Canada-US-Mexico calling plan.

The iPhone 15 offer with this $65/60GB Canada-US-Mexico plan will get a $5/month credit for 24 months after Autopay, which takes the plan down to $60.

For the iPhone 15, you pay $0 upfront and then have a $17/month MyTab you will repay for 24 months. That works out to $408 for the iPhone 15, which retails for $1,129, saving you $721.

But to get this iPhone 15 down to $0/month, TradeUp (which is essentially a lease), you pay $0/month and $0 upfront. But at the end of your 24 month term, you can buyout the device for $408 or you give back the iPhone 15.

This might be an offer if you’re looking for an iPhone 15 upgrade and also need a North American calling plan.

