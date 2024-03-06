SaskTel Expands infiNET Internet to Unity and More Communities

SaskTel today announced it has expanded its infiNET internet service to more communities in Saskatchewan.

Esterhazy, Macklin, Unity, and Wynyard now have infiNET service as part of the crown corporation’s $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative. Select areas in these communities will get fibre internet access by late March

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we’re committed to being the best at connecting our customers to their world.” said Charlene Gavel, SaskTel President and CEO, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “Once we’ve completed this latest expansion, our fibre network, which is already by far the largest network of its kind in Saskatchewan, will reach households in more than 50 communities across the province.”

The province’s infiNET internet offers speeds of up to 1 Gbps. SaskTel says its Rural Fibre Initiative will see its high-speed internet expand to over 130 rural communities, and once complete, infiNET will be available to nearly 80% of households in Saskatchewan.

SaskTel says eligible residents will be contacted in the “coming weeks” so they can upgrade to the infiNET service.