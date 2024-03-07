EU to Question Apple’s Decision to Ban Epic Games’ Developer Account

The European Union (EU) regulators are reported to be launching an investigation after it was revealed Apple terminated the developer account of Fortnite maker Epic Games.

As the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) begins to take effect, Apple is once again looking down the barrel of the EU after terminating the developer account of Epic Games. This is despite approval and reinstation under the DMA. As a result, the EU is now looking to ask Apple why it made its decision, as reported by Bloomberg.

The DMA permits third-party app stores, much like the Epic Games Store, to exist and operate on the App Store. However, despite the regulations, Apple terminated Epic Games’ developer account seemingly after it was reported that Epic Games was planning to launch its own third-party app store on iOS in the EU. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney then accused Apple of violating the DMA.

It’s reported that the EU is looking for an explanation from Apple. “We have requested further explanations on this from Apple under the DMA (Digital Markets Act),” a European Commission spokesperson said.

However, Apple has spoken on the matter this week. In an earlier statement, the iPhone maker says “Epic’s egregious breach of its contractual obligations to Apple led courts to determine that Apple has the right to terminate “any or all of Epic Games’ wholly owned subsidiaries, affiliates, and/or other entities under Epic Games’ control at any time and at Apple’s sole discretion.” The company continued by saying, “In light of Epic’s past and ongoing behaviour, Apple chose to exercise that right.”

It remains to be seen what may come of the EU pressing Apple over the latest ban. As part of the DMA, companies found to violate it can be hit with a fine of as much as 10 percent of the company’s total annual global revenue. However, this number could reach upwards of 20 percent if they are found to violate the act numerous times.