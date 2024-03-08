Apple Reinstates Epic Developer Account After Backlash

The Apple and Epic Games saga continues. After Apple approved Epic Games’ developer account in Sweden, the company then banned it again, saying the latter was untrustworthy, citing CEO Tim Sweeney’s criticism on X.

Backlash ensued as Apple was seen as critical for flip-flopping on the Epic Games developer account, which is critical to bring Fortnite for iOS back, to Europe at least.

On Friday, Epic Games shared an update to say Apple has reversed course, once again.

“Apple has told us and committed to the European Commission that they will reinstate our developer account. This sends a strong signal to developers that the European Commission will act swiftly to enforce the Digital Markets Act and hold gatekeepers accountable. We are moving forward as planned to launch the Epic Games Store and bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe. Onward!”, said Epic Games in a blog post update.

“Following conversations with Epic, they have committed to follow the rules, including our DMA policies. As a result, Epic Sweden AB has been permitted to re-sign the developer agreement and accepted into the Apple Developer Program,” said Apple in a statement shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Fortnite is coming back to the iPhone in Europe. Stay tuned as this saga might take another twist. It’s clear Apple can’t do what it wants in the EU.