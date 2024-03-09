Rogers, Fido Giving Up to 50GB Free Data to ‘Valued Customers’

Rogers and Fido appear to be in the giving mood, yet again. Some customers are receiving text messages notifying them of more data bonus freebies.

The text message from Rogers is offering 20GB of free monthly data for 24 months. “It’s our way of showing appreciation to our most valued customers – that’s you!”, says the message. “Loyalty has its perks,” says Rogers. Some others have received just 10GB of free monthly data.

How to claim your free 20GB of free data? You need to sign in to your MyRogers account, then activate your “exclusive offer”. Rogers says the promo will start on your next bill after you accept it, with an expiry of April 8 to take advantage of the offer, note users on RFD.

Fido’s offer comes in the form of a 50GB monthly data bonus, termed a “fifty-tastic gift”. The company’s text message says, “it’s our way of thanking you for being such an awesome Fido customer,” according to RFD users. Again, you need to sign in to your Fido account and accept the deal, which also expires on April 8.

It seems the amount of free data being doled out depends on your account. Many Fido customers only received a 10GB data bonus.

For Rogers and Fido to dole out free data per month, it costs them next to nothing. Given how Canadians have been trained over the years to use data sparingly, the majority of users will never exceed their data buckets every month. The extra data does retain a customer and keep them from jumping ship to another company, however.

Did you get any free data bonuses from Rogers or Fido?