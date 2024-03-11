Rogers and Bell Launch $34/50GB Plan in Quebec

Rogers and Bell have launched a $34/50GB 5G plan, joining their flanker brands such as Fido, and Virgin Plus, while also matching Koodo and Public Mobile. But of course, this is only in Quebec for now.

The Rogers 5G plan normally is priced at $45 with 30GB of non-shared data, but it’s boosted to 50GB. But right now you get an $11/month bring your own device discount for 24 months, and the $34 price is after Automatic Payments Discount.

The plan includes unlimited talk and text in Canada, while you also get access to Roam Like Home.

It does not come close to the $34/50GB 5G Canada-US plan currently available from Freedom Mobile.

Rogers says this $34/50GB promo plan is only available for new activations.

Other plans available in Quebec from Rogers right now include:

$40/75GB 5G Canada-US (was $65/40GB)

$50/100GB 5G Canada-US-Mexico with free Caribbean Roaming (was $75)

Both of the plans above are at 5G+ speeds.

As for Bell, it has a similar 50GB plan but priced at $1 higher at $35 per month, also with non-shareable data and for new activations only. Bell again sadly limits video streaming to Standard Definition quality only. Bell is offering a $55/30GB Canada-US plan for talk, and data.

Telus is not showing any plans that match Rogers and Bell right now, as of writing.