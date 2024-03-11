Tesla Cybertruck Launch in Canada Coming, Confirms Exec

John Quintet
8 seconds ago

Tesla’s Cybertruck is on the verge of launching in Canada, as indicated by Rohan Patel, Tesla’s Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development.

In a recent update on Saturday, Patel responded to queries about the Cybertruck’s availability for Canadian customers, reports Tesla North.

Patel stated on X, “@cybertruck team is gonna make this happen, and is working on the regulatory paperwork and submissions. Canadian authorities have been super reasonable, so I’m very optimistic.” He further expressed his confidence in the Cybertruck’s success in Canada, citing the “wild amount of interest” from potential buyers.

We know nothing about Cybertruck Canadian pricing, aside from converting prices in the U.S. to CAD, to find equivalents. Starting pricing for a RWD Cybertruck is $60,990 USD (about $82,775 CAD), but this version won’t be available until 2025.

The current AWD Cybertruck starts at $79,990 USD (about $108,536 CAD), while the high-end Cyberbeast AWD Cybertruck starts at $99,990 USD (about $135,673 CAD). Cybertruck won’t be cheap for early adopters, that’s for sure.

Patel urged Canadian customers to remain patient, assuring them that Tesla’s team is dedicated to preparing for the Cybertruck’s launch. This comes as Tesla continues to deliver Cybertrucks in the U.S., with production steadily increasing at its Giga Texas facility. Cybertrucks can be seen in California and Texas.

Additionally, Patel previously mentioned that Canadian customers can expect to access Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions in the coming weeks. Subscriptions for FSD are currently only available in the U.S., so an expansion to Canada would be fitting, since the beta has been available in Canada since 2022.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

Tesla Confirms FSD Subscriptions for Canada in ‘Coming Weeks’

Tesla is set to launch its Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscription service in Canada in the near future, as confirmed by Rohan Patel, the company's Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development, reports Tesla North. "Elon approved this Canada update and the team is working on the technical and regulatory procedures to make sure we...
John Quintet
1 day ago

Ford EVs Can Now Access Tesla Superchargers in Canada

Ford's F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle customers in the U.S. and Canada now have access to Tesla's extensive network of Superchargers (via Tesla North). This marks the first time a non-Tesla automaker's customers have been granted such access, significantly expanding fast charging options for Ford's EV owners. By partnering with Tesla, Ford EV...
Austin Blake
2 weeks ago

SpaceX Posts to X Using Starlink’s Direct to Cell Feature

SpaceX announced on Sunday its successful use of the Starlink satellite internet technology to post directly from a smartphone to a Direct to Cell satellite, testing out the data feature of the latter, reports Tesla North. This achievement, detailed in a post on X, involved sending a photo from a location in the Santa Cruz...
Austin Blake
2 weeks ago