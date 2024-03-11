Tesla Cybertruck Launch in Canada Coming, Confirms Exec

Tesla’s Cybertruck is on the verge of launching in Canada, as indicated by Rohan Patel, Tesla’s Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development.

In a recent update on Saturday, Patel responded to queries about the Cybertruck’s availability for Canadian customers, reports Tesla North.

Patel stated on X, “@cybertruck team is gonna make this happen, and is working on the regulatory paperwork and submissions. Canadian authorities have been super reasonable, so I’m very optimistic.” He further expressed his confidence in the Cybertruck’s success in Canada, citing the “wild amount of interest” from potential buyers.

We know nothing about Cybertruck Canadian pricing, aside from converting prices in the U.S. to CAD, to find equivalents. Starting pricing for a RWD Cybertruck is $60,990 USD (about $82,775 CAD), but this version won’t be available until 2025.

The current AWD Cybertruck starts at $79,990 USD (about $108,536 CAD), while the high-end Cyberbeast AWD Cybertruck starts at $99,990 USD (about $135,673 CAD). Cybertruck won’t be cheap for early adopters, that’s for sure.

Patel urged Canadian customers to remain patient, assuring them that Tesla’s team is dedicated to preparing for the Cybertruck’s launch. This comes as Tesla continues to deliver Cybertrucks in the U.S., with production steadily increasing at its Giga Texas facility. Cybertrucks can be seen in California and Texas.

Additionally, Patel previously mentioned that Canadian customers can expect to access Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions in the coming weeks. Subscriptions for FSD are currently only available in the U.S., so an expansion to Canada would be fitting, since the beta has been available in Canada since 2022.