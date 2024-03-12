256GB Apple iPad mini 5G on Sale for 45% Off, Save $481

All eyes are on Apple to refresh its iPad lineup, but we have yet to see anything materialize.

In the meantime, Apple Authorized Resellers have continued to discount its iPad, and the latest deal from Walmart Canada offers the 256GB iPad mini Wi-Fi + 5G for $597.98. This works out to savings of $481.02, or 45% off the existing price of $1,097 from Apple.ca. YUUUUUGE!

This 6th-generation iPad mini debuted back in September 2021, so it can be considered “old” since no new updates have come since. It’s powered by the A15 Bionic chip, has USB-C and an 8.3-inch display.

If you’ve been eyeing and iPad mini with cellular capabilities, this is the one to get it seems. This will likely sell out and this price beats a previous all-time low of $599 for the same cellular iPad in February.

To put this huge price cut into perspective, Amazon.ca has the entry Wi-Fi iPad mini 64GB for $599 on sale right now.

Thanks James