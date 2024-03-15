SaskTel Expands 5G to 30 More Rural Sites in Saskatchewan

John Quintet
1 day ago

SaskTel announced the expansion of its 5G network to an additional 30 rural cell sites on Friday.

These sites are in rural communities and highway corridors in Saskatchewan, are part of an ongoing effort to provide advanced wireless connectivity across the province.

“Our government is pleased that more families and businesses who live and work in rural communities now have access to the same wireless network and technologies as those in our larger urban centres,” said Alana Ross, MLA for Prince Albert Northcote, in an issued statement. “The efforts being put forward by SaskTel to expand their cutting-edge wireless and fibre networks across the province will help improve the quality of life and drive economic activity in all corners of Saskatchewan.”

SaskTel’s 5G network currently offers speeds up to 1.2 Gigabits per second (Gbps), with room to improve in the future.

This expansion is part of SaskTel’s commitment to invest over $1.6 billion in Saskatchewan over the next five years. To access the 5G network, customers need to be in a 5G coverage area, have a 5G-capable device certified for use on the SaskTel 5G network, and subscribe to a compatible wireless plan.

Check out the full list of new SaskTel 5G cell sites below:

  • Air Ronge (West)
  • Lang
  • Highway 4 (South of Meadow Lake)
  • Assiniboia
  • Lanigan (North)
  • Highway 4 (South of Rosetown)
  • Boundary Dam
  • Lashburn
  • Highway 21 (North of Maple Creek)
  • Christopher Lake (North)
  • Moosomin (East)
  • Highway 45 (Southwest of Outlook)
  • Christopher Lake (South)
  • Neuanlage
  • Highway 55 (East of Nipawin)
  • Crescent Lake
  • Osler
  • Highway 55 (Northeast of Prince Albert)
  • Dafoe
  • Otthon
  • Delmas
  • Pilot Butte (North)
  • Denzil
  • Pontrilas
  • Elfros
  • Springside
  • Fiske
  • Viscount
  • Gull Lake (North)
  • Waseca
