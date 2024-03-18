Rivian Tesla Supercharger Access Now Live in Canada

John Quintet
8 hours ago

rivian tesla superchargers

Last year, Rivian announced it would adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), expanding access to the latter’s Supercharger network in Canada and the U.S., reports Tesla North.

As of today, Rivian electric vehicle owners now have access to Tesla’s Supercharging network in Canada. Rivian is sending out an adapter to owners this spring, but select Superchargers with a built-in ‘Magic Dock’ will allow Rivian owners to just pull up and charge (Magic Dock converts Tesla to CCS).

“Fast charger access just doubled. Rivian vehicles can now tap into 15,000+ Tesla Superchargers — rapidly expanding the fast charging experience for our customers. Initially, a NACS DC adapter is needed for access, shipping free to owners starting this spring,” said Rivian on Monday.

You can see from the map below the expanded Tesla Superchargers (green dots) in Canada and the U.S., while Rivian’s own Adventure charging network in black (U.S. only):

Rivian tesla superchargers

Rivian owners need to download the Tesla mobile app to get started at select Superchargers (if they don’t have the Rivian adapter yet). The Tesla app will automatically unlock the ‘Magic Dock’ where available, to bring CCS compatibility to non-Tesla vehicles.

Future Rivian vehicles such as its upcoming R2 and R3 will have a native NACS port (albeit it’s currently on the “wrong” passenger side; hopefully this will change).

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

SpaceX Starship Flight: HD Video via Starlink at 27,000 km/h

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its third fight test of its Starship rocket on early Thursday, after receiving clearance from the FAA yesterday. Starship is the biggest rocket ever made and consists of the Starship spacecraft itself with six Raptor engines and its Super Heavy rocket booster. This reusable transportation system is built to reach the...
Austin Blake
4 days ago

Tesla Cybertruck Launch in Canada Coming, Confirms Exec

Tesla’s Cybertruck is on the verge of launching in Canada, as indicated by Rohan Patel, Tesla’s Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development. In a recent update on Saturday, Patel responded to queries about the Cybertruck's availability for Canadian customers, reports Tesla North. Patel stated on X, "@cybertruck team is gonna make this happen,...
John Quintet
1 week ago

Tesla Confirms FSD Subscriptions for Canada in ‘Coming Weeks’

Tesla is set to launch its Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscription service in Canada in the near future, as confirmed by Rohan Patel, the company's Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development, reports Tesla North. "Elon approved this Canada update and the team is working on the technical and regulatory procedures to make sure we...
John Quintet
1 week ago