Apple’s iPhone Team Talks iPhone, Filmed on iPhone at Apple Park

Tech reviewer Brian Tong has shared a unique video filmed at Apple Park, which included speaking with various executives and engineers from the iPhone team, including Greg “Joz” Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Tong outfitted a custom iPhone rig on a golf cart, while being driven around Apple Park. We hear some interesting insight on the “state of the iPhone”, with Tong getting access to numerous executives to chat about the iPhone.

“It’s a first-ever ride-along interview with Greg “Joz” Jozwiak and members of the iPhone team at Apple Park! We’ll talk about iPhone history, the cameras, artificial intelligence, and the ecosystem. Then “Joz” talks about his favorite iPhone moment, how Apple approaches the camera, and his Top 3 iPhones ever!”, said Tong, who formerly was at CNET before going independent on YouTube.

Below is the video summary of each segment, in the 40-minute video:

Intro

The Evolution of the iPhone

The iPhone Camera

My Camera Feature Request

What About the Lens Flare?

How is Apple Thinking About A.I.?

The Power of the Ecosystem

It’s “Joz”!

Joz’s Favorite iPhone Moment

Has the iPhone Plateaued?

Apple’s Approach to the Camera

Creators Are Using iPhone Over DSLR Cameras

What Joz Is Excited About

Joz’s Top 3 iPhones

Check out the video below: