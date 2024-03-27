Xplore Exceeding Fibre Internet Expansion Targets in PEI

New Brunswick-based Xplore announced its broadband expansion project in Prince Edward Island is seeing some significant progress, exceeding its initial targets.

The telecom has successfully connected nearly 3,400 premises to gigabit-speed fibre Internet, surpassing its initial commitment of 3,000—and is aiming to reach nearly 4,000 by August 2024. Also, Xplore’s fibre Internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps are now available to over 20,000 Islanders, exceeding the planned 17,000.

This is meaningful progress with a purpose,” said Rizwan Jamal, President and CEO, Xplore, in a statement on Wednesday. “By surpassing our commitments for fibre and fixed wireless connectivity, we are ensuring that more residents across Prince Edward Island have access to the benefits of high-speed Internet.”

The project has seen the deployment of roughly 420 kilometres of fibre optic infrastructure to date, including a landmark fifteen-kilometre cable within the Confederation Bridge corridor. Xplore says this marks the first telecommunications cable placed there in nearly 25 years.

The fibre internet expansion in PEI is funded by private investment from Xplore and federal funding through Infrastructure Canada’s Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan.

Xplore also recently expanded fibre internet in Quebec last fall, while it is beginning construction on a fibre and 5G Home Internet project for 98 rural municipalities in Ontario.