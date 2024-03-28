Bell Offers $50/100GB and iPhone 15 Promo to TSN Subscribers

Gary Ng
28 seconds ago

Bell has sent out an email to TSN subscribers pushing a wireless promo and also an offer for Apple’s iPhone 15.

According to the email seen by iPhone in Canada, Bell says this is part of the “Better with Bell Spring Event,” which offers some “incredible offers” on new phones which you can pair with when you switch to Bell.

Bell says you can “save up to 65% off iPhone 15” (with Bell SmartPay and eligible plan when trading in an iPhone 13 256GB, gotcha), as right now there is a double the storage promo available. You can get a 256GB iPhone 15 for the same price as a 128GB version. This promotion, however, isn’t exclusive to email holders as it’s advertised on Bell’s website right now.

The Bell email also says if you bring your own phone, you can get the company’s Promo 100 plan, which is $50/month with 100GB of 5G data and unlimited nationwide calling and texting in Canada. This plan is for new activations only and you’ll need to pay the $60 connection fee. The price includes a $15/month credit for bring your own phone, or $20/month credit with Bell SmartPay on device purchases.

The regular price for this plan on Bell’s website is $90/100GB, so you’re saving $40/month.

Bell instructs email recipients to order online on its website, call its 1-800 number or visit a Bell store to switch.

