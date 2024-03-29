Fido Offering $45/100GB Plan with Long Distance to Some Customers

Rogers-owned Fido is offering up a promo $45/100GB plan for some customers, sent via email.

This “exclusive” Fido plan costs $45 per month and includes 100GB of 4G LTE data, plus 1,000 U.S. and 1,000 international long distance minutes, for bring your own device customers. There is no expiry date listed, but the email says “limited time only”, according to RFD.

This plan also lets you add on a device with promo as well, such an iPhone 15 on Fido’s financing plan. The Fido website says one can get a $45/50GB plan when financing a new phone, but this offer doubles the data.

Fido’s website does not offer a 100GB plan at all, so this looks to ramp up data for those that need it. But most people won’t even use close to 100GB per month.

Let us know if you received this offer from Fido—you may want to check your spam folder.