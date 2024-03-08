Fido Expands $50/120GB Canada-US ‘Special Offer’ Outside Quebec

Rogers-owned Fido is expanding one of its exclusive special offers outside of Quebec.

Fido has been offering some customers in Gatineau and Ottawa a special $50 plan with 120GB of data, along with Canada-US talk, text and data. This special offer has since expanded to Toronto area numbers, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada.

The 120GB of data is at 4G speeds (up to 150 Mbps). The plan specifics say, “access your data from Canada + USA”.

The special offer from Fido is available once you log into your account. The “exclusive” offer for thanking Fido customers. If you are on a plan higher than $50 right now, this might be worth switching over to. This plan beats the $50/100GB Canada-US plan being offered by Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile. We have also seen a limited $25/100GB Canada-US plan in certain cities in Ontario from Freedom Mobile, however.

Your best bet is to log into your Fido account online and see if any special offers like this one are available. Let us know in the comments.

Thanks K!