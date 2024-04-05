Cypher 007 on Apple Arcade Gets Another Big Update

The James Bond game Cypher 007 that’s available exclusively on Apple Arcade has received a new update, according to the developers in an email to iPhone in Canada.

Update 1.3 brings new chapters, characters, missions, and more achievements for players to unlock, alongside new outfits inspired by classic James Bond films such as “Casino Royale,” “No Time to Die,” and “Goldfinger.”

There are new rewards, such as from the Madagascar Outfit from “Casino Royale,” the Beige Sportcoat seen in “No Time to Die,” and the iconic Three Piece Glen Plaid Suit from “Goldfinger”, which of course you’ll need to unlock to obtain.

Also new is the Magnetic Watch gadget, which can deflect bullets and metal projectiles, enhancing gameplay with a classic Bond gadgetry twist.

The latest Chapter 3 brings new achievements and challenges, while five new missions are available, bringing new locations like The Tyrrhenian Sea aboard the USS Wayne and Atlantis. These missions feature encounters with well-known characters from the Bond universe, including Karl Stromberg and Jaws from “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

Cypher 007 is from global publisher Tilting Point and developer Pixelbite, in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios and EON Productions.

Apple Arcade costs $8.99/month and is included with select Apple One subscriptions.