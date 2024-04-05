Submit a Claim: iPhone Class Action in Canada Now Open

You can now submit a claim for the Canadian iPhone Power Management Class Action Settlement, if you owned or purchased an iPhone 6 through iPhone 7 series or iPhone SE.

A representative from Rochon Genova LLP confirmed to iPhone in Canada on Friday it’s now possible to file a claim, after the settlement was approved by the court on March 4—and the claims period is now open.

Eligible class members just need to visit smartphoneperformancesettlement.ca, click on “submit a claim”, then fill out their information. A confirmation email will be sent your way once it has been submitted.

“If you owned and/or purchased an Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7 or 7 Plus smartphone device with iOS 10.2.1 or later (for iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, or SE) and/or iOS 11.2 or later (for iPhone 7 or 7 Plus) installed or downloaded, before December 21, 2017, you may be eligible for a payment from this class action,” explains the claims website.

The allegations are Apple’s software updates caused these particular iPhones to “prematurely age, degrade and shut down unexpectedly.”

Apple agreed to settlement funds ranging from $11,137,500 CAD to $14,427,500 CAD to resolve the claims. This settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Apple, as the company has denied the allegations.

Similar class actions were filed against Apple the United States. In the U.S. case, Apple agreed to a settlement range of $310 million to $500 million for iPhone users, again not an admission of guilt. This current settlement is open to all Canadian residents except those in Quebec.

Filing a claim requires info such as your name, mailing address, iPhone serial number and a declaration under oath that you owned one of the iPhones listed and had installed iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017, and that you saw problems with performance after the update was installed.

If you still own one of these iPhones, you can find your serial number by going to Settings > General > About. Serial numbers are also located on the boxes of these iPhones on the back (hope you kept your boxes!). Settlement claims are paid through email money transfer or cheque.

The deadline to submit claims is September 2, 2024. Let us know if you’ll be submitting a claim in the comments below.