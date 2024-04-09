Chatr Debuts New Plans: $29/30GB, $29/50GB in Quebec and More

Gary Ng
1 second ago

Rogers-owned prepaid brand chatr has launched new plans today, offering data bonus with auto-pay. Here’s what’s available after auto-pay 4G LTE data bonuses are applied:

  • $29/30.5GB (500MB bonus); 10GB included bonus only for 24 months
  • $34/52GB (2GB bonus); Canada-US talk included
  • $40/77GB (2GB bonus); Canada-US talk included

The $34 and $40 plans include unlimited Canada-US talk, which is the same as Lucky Mobile. There’s unfortunately no U.S. data roaming included.

As for chatr plans available for Quebec after auto-pay bonuses:

  • $29/50.5GB (500MB bonus); 30GB bonus is only for 24 months
  • $34/62GB (2GB bonus); Canada-US talk included; 10GB data bonus only for 24 months
  • $40/77GB (2GB bonus); Canada-US talk included

Earlier today, Public Mobile revamped its plans to offer $40/75GB again and more, but this without U.S. calling or data.

