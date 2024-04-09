Public Mobile Revamps Plans, Ends Canada-US Promos

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

Last week, we told you Telus-owned Public Mobile had set an end date for its Canada-US promo plans for April 9, and as expected, we’re seeing the carrier revamp its plans as of today.

The $34/50GB 5G plan has remained, but today brings back the $40/75GB 5G plan but without U.S. data roaming like before. The $50/100GB Canada-US plan has been axed, but an option remains at this price point still when you subscribe to a 90-day plan (but with Canada-only data).

Check out today’s plans from Public Mobile below—5G plans are indicated, otherwise the rest are all 4G LTE:

  • $34/50GB 5G
  • $40/75GB 5G
  • $55/100GB 5G ($50 on 90-day subscription)
  • $29/10GB
  • $26/4GB
  • $25/1GB (starter plans)
  • $15/250MB (starter plans)

The $29/20GB plan now becomes $29/10GB, while the $24/4GB plan becomes $26/4GB, a $2 price increase.

Checking out Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile, it still has $34/50GB, $40/75GB and $50/100GB Canada-US plans with 5G data, to go with its $45/15GB Roam Beyond plan (international talk/text/data). It’s clear the Big 3 will only bring back US data roaming during promo periods. They’ll need to try harder to compete with Quebecor all year round.

