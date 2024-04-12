Public Mobile Adds Free Mobile Klinik Rewards

John Quintet
1 day ago

Telus-owned Public Mobile has announced some free rewards that can be redeemed at Telus-owned Mobile Klinik stores.

Public Mobile says as of April 9, customers can redeem two new rewards at no cost at Mobile Klinik stores. These rewards will be found in the Public Points rewards catalogue, available now:

  • $130 Discount on CPO and Protection Plan Bundle: customers can save $130 at checkout when buying a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) device along with a Protection Bundle+. This includes two years of free screen repairs, an impact-resistant case, and a tempered glass screen protector, all installed by Mobile Klinik. This offer applies to select devices including the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Samsung S21, and Samsung S22. You have 90 days to redeem this reward.
  • $30 Device Repair Credit: save $30 on any device repair, with the exception of Apple OEM repairs. Again, you have 90 days to redeem this offer.

When customers redeem these rewards in the Public Points catalogue, they will get an email with promo codes to be used at Mobile Klinik stores, where they will also need to confirm they are an active Public Mobile customer.

Starting in May, Public Mobile customers on the old rewards program will be automatically moved over to the newer Public Points program. The CCTS confirmed to iPhone in Canada recently they are receiving many complaints about the change.

Back in 2020, Telus acquired the Mobile Klinik repair chain for $165 million, which had 80 locations nationwide at the time.

