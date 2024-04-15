SaskTel to Invest $80 Million to Expand Fibre to 61 Communities

SaskTel has unveiled plans to invest an additional $80 million into its Rural Fibre Initiative, aiming to extend its infiNET service to 61 additional communities across Saskatchewan. This expansion will bring fibre optic broadband connectivity for over 22,000 homes and businesses.

Upon the completion, SaskTel’s total investment in its fibre optic broadband network will exceed $1 billion, covering 225 communities and reaching nearly 85% of all homes and businesses within the province.

“When SaskTel completes this work, it will have invested more than $1 billion to bring its fibre optic broadband network to 225 communities and nearly 85% of all homes and businesses across Saskatchewan,” said Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “The work being done at SaskTel, under the guidance of our government, will ensure that communities across the province have access to the communications infrastructure they need to grow and thrive for many years to come.”

SaskTel’s infiNET service offers internet speeds of up to a 1 Gigabit per second and will be future-proofed for the latest technologies.

The Rural Fibre Initiative, first announced in 2020, brings a total investment of $280 million aimed at expanding the infiNET network to nearly 200 communities across Saskatchewan. The initiative is expected to make all included communities fibre-ready by the end of 2027.

By the end of 2027, communities set to get fibre internet include Alsask, Arborfield, Beechy, Birch Hills, B-Say-Tah, Buchanan, Burstall, Canwood, Cochin, Candle Lake, Choiceland, Christopher Lake, Cochin, and Cypress Hill Park. Additionally, the expansion will extend to Lac Pelletier, Dinsmore, Debden, Elbow, Elk Ridge, Frontier, Glaslyn, Good Spirit, Govan, Imperial, Kinistino, Katepwa, Kelliher,

The list continues with Lafleche, Lake Lenore, Leask, Lemberg, Lipton, Luseland, Mankota, Manor, Maryfield, Meota, Morse, Middle Lake, Mossbank, Neilburg, Nedorf, Ogema, Paddockwood, Pelly, Perdue, Punnichy, Quill Lake, Redvers, Rose Valley, Semans, Star City, and St. Brieux, St. Louis, Stockholm, Theodore, Whitewood, Wawota, Wakaw, Wapella, Waskesiu Lake, and White Fox.