Tim Cook’s Vietnam Visit Signals Apple’s Expansion Beyond China

Apple CEO Tim Cook touched down in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Monday, signaling the tech giant’s intent to expand its presence in emerging markets (via CNBC News).

(Credit: Getty Images)

Over the next two days, Cook plans to engage with Apple users, developers, and content creators. During his visit, Cook shared moments from his trip on social media, including photos with local musicians and enjoying a traditional egg coffee in Hanoi.

This visit comes at a critical juncture for Apple, with recent data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) revealing a 10% decline in global iPhone shipments year-over-year for the first quarter of 2024. The company faces stiff competition in the high-end smartphone market, particularly in key regions like China.

Interestingly, Apple has quietly risen to become Vietnam’s third-largest smartphone vendor in terms of shipments, following Chinese brand Oppo and Samsung, according to IDC.

Vietnam has also become increasingly important for Apple’s manufacturing strategy, offering a diversified location away from its heavy reliance on China.

Apple’s dependence on China faced challenges in 2022 due to strict Covid-19 prevention measures and worker unrest at Foxconn, the primary assembler of iPhones. This disruption prompted Apple to consider diversifying its manufacturing operations.

In a significant move last December, the Nikkei reported that Apple was shifting some key iPad engineering resources to Vietnam. The country now plays a pivotal role in the development and manufacturing of various Apple products, including the MacBook, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Bryan Ma, vice president of client devices research at IDC, highlighted Vietnam’s importance to Apple, stating, “Vietnam is crucial for Apple due to its expanding fan base and as part of the industry’s strategy to diversify manufacturing beyond China, including locations where Samsung has established a foothold.”

Meanwhile, India has also emerged as a significant manufacturing hub for Apple. Bloomberg recently reported that Apple now produces one in seven iPhones in India, starting with the iPhone 14 series in 2022.