Tim Hortons Tells $55,000 Boat Winners: You’re Actually a Loser

Another year, and another Tim Hortons Roll Up the Rim “technical error” has resulted in winners falsely being notified they won a prize.

The latest Roll Up the Rim contest mistakenly emailed customers informing they had won a $55,000 boat prize, but later detailing it was fake news. The error was blamed on a technical glitch that saw customers receiving incorrect winning notifications via email, said the coffee chain.

Among those affected was Darren Stewart-Jones from Hamilton, who received an email detailing his winnings for the year, including a 2024 Tracker Targa 18 WT boat and trailer valued at $39,995 US (approximately $55,000 CAD), reports CBC News.

Initially excited, Stewart-Jones’ excitement turned to skepticism upon realizing he had no prior notification of winning such a significant prize.

The realization that this might be a widespread issue came when a friend from Brampton also claimed to have won a boat. Soon afterwards, numerous other Canadians from Alberta and more also received emails they had won the prize boat. But it was too good to be true.

Tim Hortons later issued a follow-up email telling recipients to “disregard” the initial recap email due to “technical errors” that misrepresented the prizes won.

“We apologize for the frustration this has caused and for not living up to our high standards of providing an exceptional guest experience,” said the Tim Hortons email.

Of course, the blowback has arrived. A Facebook group has over 200 people expressing their anger and some threatening legal action. Some have complained to the Competition Bureau as well.

Just over a year ago in March, Tim Hortons similarly informed customers they had won $10,000 prizes in the form of prepaid American Express cards, but that was false due to an app error. Ouch.

Back in 2020, Tim Hortons ditched paper cups for its annual contest and went digital within its mobile app.

Well, at least you now have flatbread pizza at Tim Hortons that can be delivered starting May 1–how’s that for a consolation prize?