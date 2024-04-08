Android ‘Find My Device’ Network Launches in Canada

Google announced today its new Find My Device network is now rolling out for Android devices, starting first in Canada and the U.S.

This crowdsourced network is similar to Apple’s Find My, where existing iPhones are leveraged to find lost items quickly and securely, but in this case, leveraging over 1 billion Android devices.

Google shared five ways you can use the new Android Find My Device network. For starters, you can locate Android devices when they are offline. For the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, they can be found even if they powered off or the battery is out of juice.

Starting in May, the Find My Device app will support locating personal items like keys and wallets using Bluetooth tracker tags from brands like Chipolo and Pebblebee. These tags are designed for the Find My Device network and will be safeguarded with unknown tracker alerts compatible across Android and iOS. Future expansions will include tags from eufy, Jio, Motorola, and others.

For items that are close by, a “Find nearby” option will help you locate them. This feature will extend to Bluetooth-tagged items, helping users in locating important items such as wallets or keys.

The Find My Device app now integrates with home Nest devices to help users find items lost around the house by showing the lost device’s proximity to Nest products. That’s pretty cool as well.

Android users can also share the location of an accessory with friends and family within the app, making it easier to keep track of shared items like house keys or the TV remote.

Google says the Find My Device service prioritizes security and privacy, using multi-layered protections such as end-to-end encryption of location data and aggregated device location reporting. This ensures unwanted tracking while maintaining users’ privacy when it comes to finding lost items.

This means theoretically you should be alerted if someone has a tracker in your car or purse for example. Last year, Google and Apple joined together to stop unwanted Bluetooth tracking.

Compatible with devices running Android 9 and above, Find My Device is expanding its network to include software updates for headphones from brands like JBL and Sony and more.