What to Expect at Apple’s iPad Event on May 7

John Quintet
19 seconds ago

Next week on Tuesday, May 7, Apple will hold a special event to reveal new iPad updates. This event will start at 7am PDT/10am EDT, a departure from the regular 10am PDT start time. This will allow Europe and China to partake in the event as well.

What will Apple reveal? Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shared his latest overview of what we can expect from Apple at the event.

iPad Pro 

iPad Air

Accessories 

  • New Apple Pencil with haptic feedback
  • Likely squeeze action on Pencil for certain tasks
  • Will replace high-end Apple Pencil from 2018
  • Magic Keyboard: expected to be more durable with aluminum and bring laptop-like look

Later Upgrades

  • Low-cost version of the iPad 10, said to be closer to iPad 9 price; end of year at earliest
  • iPad mini will get a new chip; not coming Tuesday
  • Low-end AirPods in the fall alongside iPhones
  • New M4 Macs later in 2024
P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: iPad

Apple’s iOS App Changes in the EU Coming to iPad

Apple has announced updates to its app distribution policies in the European Union, now reducing financial barriers for developers through the Core Technology Fee (CTF). The CTF is part of Apple's alternative business terms in the EU and is designed to reflect the value provided by Apple's tools, technologies, and services that assist developers in...
Austin Blake
2 days ago

EU Slaps Apple’s iPadOS as ‘Gatekeeper’ Under Digital Markets Act

Just when Apple thought iOS was the only designated ‘gatekeeper’ in the European Union under the Digital Markets Act, the European Commission today also added iPadOS. Apple now has six months to ensure iPadOS complies with DMA regulations, as it did with iOS and the App Store. This decision follows a preliminary September 2023 designation...
John Quintet
5 days ago

Apple’s 2024 iPad Pro Might Get M4 Chip with AI Features: Report

Apple is set to hold a special event on Tuesday, May 7 to unveil iPad updates, but now we might see something new for the iPad Pro. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly PowerOn newsletter. Unnamed sources tell Gurman Apple may debut its new M4 chip in iPad Pros, making the tablets...
Gary Ng
6 days ago