What to Expect at Apple’s iPad Event on May 7

Next week on Tuesday, May 7, Apple will hold a special event to reveal new iPad updates. This event will start at 7am PDT/10am EDT, a departure from the regular 10am PDT start time. This will allow Europe and China to partake in the event as well.

What will Apple reveal? Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shared his latest overview of what we can expect from Apple at the event.

iPad Pro

New design and OLED display

11” and 12.9” sizes again

New M4 chip for AI tasks

iPad Air

10.9” and new 12.9” display option

M2 chip upgrade (2022 chip)

Accessories

New Apple Pencil with haptic feedback

Likely squeeze action on Pencil for certain tasks

Will replace high-end Apple Pencil from 2018

Magic Keyboard: expected to be more durable with aluminum and bring laptop-like look

Later Upgrades