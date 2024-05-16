Meta Begins Testing New Web Experience for Threads

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Meta has announced today that it has begun testing a new customizable web experience for Threads, resembling an early version of Tweetdeck. The new interface allows users to tailor their browsing experience to suit their needs.

Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement naturally on Threads, of course. “Testing pinned columns on Threads for web,” he said earlier this morning.

“If you’re in the test, you can choose to keep things simple with a single feed, or add separate columns for your favourite searches, tags, accounts, saved posts, and notifications. You can choose to have specific columns update in real time,” explained a Meta spokesperson to iPhone in Canada in a statement.

Meta emphasized its commitment to listening to community feedback and improving the Threads experience, which looks to rival X.

Earlier this week, Threads started to roll out the ability for third-party fact-checking to rate false content on the social network, similar to Community Notes on X.

