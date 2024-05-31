Public Mobile Payments Now Easier within Mobile App

Telus-owned Public Mobile has announced its mobile app now allows for easier payments.

According to Public Mobile on Thursday, it said the Payment Tab screens in its mobile app are now native, meaning it’s part of the app itself and not just loading a web page.

“This means faster performance and fewer steps to manage your payments, making everything a lot smoother and easier for you,” said the prepaid brand.

The change was baed on the “valuable feedback” of customers to bring improved functionality and user interaction.

“While it’s impossible to address every concern immediately, we are dedicated to making thoughtful, incremental improvements,” added Public Mobile.

The prepaid brand teased future updates are coming bringing more improvements.

The Public Mobile app still loads its pages slowly according to what you’ve told us, and it can still be improved. The Public Mobile app is available for both iOS and Android. The Public Mobile apps launched last year and originally leaked 5G plans were coming.

Click here to sign up for Public Mobile and get a $10 bill credit.