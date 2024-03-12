Public Mobile’s App is Finally Easier to Use in Latest Update

Telus-owned prepaid brand, Public Mobile, has updated its mobile app to make it easier to use for all customers, finally.

The Public Mobile app on iOS and Android is essentially a web wrapper for the company’s website, but the latest update looks to have debuted a better design and improved functionality, “for a better user experience”. New features include a new data usage tracker and smoother navigation in the app.

The company says as of today overall app performance is improved, along with better navigation paths.

The app has tabs along the bottom for Subscription, Payment, Rewards, Account and Support. The Subscription tab explains your usage overview and details your current subscription cycle, when it renews and the data tracker shows how much data you’ve used along with a visual. When you tap ‘usage breakdown’ you can see your subscription and any existing add-ons you may have, plus your usage history.

According to iPhone in Canada readers, the app is definitely faster to use compared to before, with quick access to your account info. The Telus Eversafe log in process has never been consistent as it keeps asking you for a two-factor code, too frequently. Signing out of the mobile app today just hangs on “logging out”.

“We understand that while we can’t address every single concern instantly, we’re committed to gradually making changes that matter most to you,” said Public Mobile on Tuesday.

Public Mobile’s app debuted last spring and seemingly leaked 5G plans with unlimited data were incoming.

Last week, Public Mobile announced it will be cancelling its legacy rewards program in May, shifting all users to its Public Points program. Customers seem upset about the change and many have filed complaints with the CCTS.