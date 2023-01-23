Apple Not Expected to Develop New HomePod Mini: Gurman

Apple is believed to not be working on a new HomePod mini. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman states active development is not occurring within the company at this time.

Within the latest edition of Gurman’s Power On newsletter, it’s said that Apple is not “actively working” on a HomePod mini 2 or a natural successor to the entry-level smart speaker. Of course, this all comes off the heels of Apple announcing the HomePod 2, which is launching on February 3rd for $399 CAD.

In the newsletter, Gurman states, “After the debut of a new full-sized HomePod, many users started asking about an update to the mini model. But at this point, I don’t believe that Apple is actively working on such as product.” Gurman continues to claim that the HomePod 2 doesn’t include any significant features the HomePod mini processes. Therefore, there’s little reason to iterate on the mini version and update it for users.

Of course, that reasoning does not include the assumed lower pricing a HomePod mini 2 may offer. However, Gurman notes that “the real improvements probably need to be made on the back end — with Siri and app integration.”

The HomePod mini was first launched in November 2020 at $129 CAD. It was largely filling the gap made by Apple since discontinuing the standard HomePod. Many believed that moving forward, the Homepod mini would become the sole smart speaker designed by the Cupertino company. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The new HomePod 2 offers Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. Additionally, it features 4-inch high-excursion woofers and five “horn-loaded tweeters.” Plus, users can take advantage of its AirPlay functionality as well as new Room sensing. The HomePod 2 features the S7 chip featured in the Apple Watch Series 7.