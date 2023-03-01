Rogers, Telus and Bell Debut $105/100GB Unlimited Canada-US Plans

Ahead of spring break holidays, Rogers, Telus and Bell have debuted new unlimited data plans with U.S. roaming.

Telus made changes to their website yesterday, debuting the Unlimited CAN-US 100 5G+ plan, priced at $105 per month with 100GB of data, that includes US roaming for talk, text and data.

Rogers and Bell changed their websites today offering similar Canada-US roaming plans as well. All three carriers have since removed their 60GB unlimited Canada-US plans, replacing them with a 100GB Canada-US plan instead.

Rogers previously had its 100GB Canada-US plan for $125 per month and 60GB Canada-US plan for $105 per month. But the 60GB plan has now been replaced with 100GB, just like Telus and Bell.

Here’s the new plan showing on the Telus website:

…and on the Bell website:

We got a glimpse of what was coming after we shared Telus was offering an EPP deal with a $65/100GB 5G+ plan. These new Canada-US plans come ahead of spring break and U.S. roaming price increases to Telus Easy Roam and Bell Roam Better in the coming week or so.

Other unlimited data plans of $85/25GB and $95/40GB remain at Rogers. Telus and Bell still have $85/25GB and $95/50GB plans too. The 25GB unlimited plan from all three carriers is at reduced speeds of 250 Mbps.

Customers travelling to the U.S. are better off switching to one of these plans temporarily, versus paying daily roaming rates.

