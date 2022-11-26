Freedom Mobile Black Friday Plans Launch from $40/50GB

Shaw’s Freedom Mobile has launched new Black Friday plans for 2022, offering 50GB of data for $40 for bring your own device (BYOD) customers.

The new Freedom Mobile Black Friday plans from today are as follows for BYOD customers:

$40/50GB

$50/55GB

$60/70GB

Less than a week ago Freedom Mobile was touting plans of $40/30GB, $50/35GB and $60/37GB, but the data amounts have increased for actual Black Friday by 20GB. Each plan has 1GB of Freedom nationwide data and unlimited nationwide talk.

With Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus all offering plans from $30/20GB and also $45/50GB, Freedom’s lowest-priced plan above beats incumbents by $5/month. But of course, Freedom Mobile’s network coverage is not as good as the ‘Big 3’.

The fine print reads, “Offers are available for a limited time and are subject to change or cancellation without notice. To be eligible for the $5 or $15 monthly credit for 24 months, you must activate a new Postpaid Bring Your Own Phone line on an Eligible Plan ($5/month credit for 24 months on $35 to $65 plans or $15/month credit for 24 months on the $90/mo. plan after Digital Discount) during the promotion period.”

Freedom continues, “The credits will start to be applied as a bill adjustment before tax on your 2nd bill. You will receive a $5 or $15 credit off the monthly price of the plan for 24 months as long as you remain active, in good standing, and subscribed to an Eligible Plan.”

Will you be switching your plan on Freedom to one of these Black Friday plans?