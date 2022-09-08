Telus iPhone 14 Pro Pre-Orders ‘Coming Soon’; Koodo on September 9

Telus iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders and reservations are “coming soon”, according to the company’s website, which has the standard landing page image provided by Apple.

“Register for pre-order updates and be the first to get the all-new iPhone 14 family on the network that gives back,” explains Telus, seemingly integrating its apparent philanthropic efforts into its iPhone 14 launch. “iPhone 14 family is coming soon,” reads the company’s registration page for pre-order updates.

While Telus won’t tell you the exact date of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders, Apple’s date is this Friday, September 9 at 5 am PT/8 am ET. It’s likely Telus will debut at this time or shortly thereafter, as we’ve seen in the past.

Last year, Telus gave 6 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with all iPhone 13 device pre-orders. It’s unclear if a similar freebie will be available this year.

As for Koodo iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders, they are noted as “coming soon” with a date of September 9, 2022, on its website.

Telus and Koodo iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pricing on financing and Bring-It-Back have yet to be announced. With iPhone 14 lineup pricing about the same as last year’s iPhone 13 lineup, expect numbers to be roughly the same.

Last year, Telus had a $199 markup on the iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB with Bring-It-Back and financing, and we may see that again this year.

Click here to check out iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pricing in Canada.