Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 on Sale from Costco Right Now

IIC Deals
31 mins ago

Airpods pro costco

Costco has launched a sale on Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 earphones, just ahead of the back-to-school season.

Here’s what’s on sale on Costco.ca right now:

Both sales started yesterday and go until September 8, 2022.

AirPods Pro include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency modes and Spatial Audio. AirPods 3 feature Spatial Audio but do not have ANC.

We found AirPods 3 to fit better and also have better sound than its predecessor.

It’s worth noting Apple is rumoured to launch a new version of AirPods Pro at its upcoming September iPhone event, so keep this in mind. But the best time to buy AirPods is before a new version is released and you can’t go wrong with Costco’s return policy, if you need it.

For those heading back to school that need a new set of AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro, now might be the time to nab a pair.

