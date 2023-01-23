2023 M2 Mac mini Reviews Roundup [VIDEOS]

Apple last week refreshed its 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with M2 Max and M2 Pro chips, while also updating the Mac mini as well with M2. The Mac mini gains M2 plus the M2 Pro for the first time.

On Monday morning, the first M2 Mac mini “reviews” hit the web from select media publications, just like the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros.

Check out a roundup of the 2023 M2 Mac mini reviews below:

  • CNET: Apple M2 Mac Mini 2023 Review: M2 and M2 Pro Chips Boost This Tiny Desktop
  • TechCrunch: Review: The 2023 Mac Mini is a serious contender with the M2 Pro
  • Ars Technica: M2 Pro Mac mini review: Apple’s Goldilocks desktop for semi-professionals
  • Macworld: Mac mini (M2 Pro) review: Nice upgrades that don’t quite justify the price
  • Forbes: Apple Mac mini 2023 Review: The M2 mini Is A Stunning, Great-Value Mac
  • PCMag: Apple Mac mini (2023, M2 Pro) Review
  • Six Colors: M2 Mac mini Review: Whatever you want it to be
  • Tom’s Guide: Mac mini M2 review: More power for less
  • T3: The Mac mini M2 Pro is the ultimate desktop upgrade

