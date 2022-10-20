macOS 13 RC 2 Download Released for Developers

Apple has released macOS 13 RC 2 for developers on Thursday, build 22A380. The release comes two days after other RC builds of iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 were made available on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Apple announced an all-new entry iPad and M2 iPad Pro models with some limited upgrades, along with an upgraded Apple TV 4K.

“macOS Ventura makes the things you do most on Mac even better, with powerful new ways to get more done, share and collaborate in your favorite apps, immerse yourself in next‑level games, and take full advantage of your other devices,” says Apple.

Will your Mac support macOS 13 when it launches next week? Click here to see if it’s compatible with the upcoming macOS.

You can download macOS Ventura on October 24, 2022, alongside iOS 16 and finally iPadOS 16.1.