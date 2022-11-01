Several 2013, 2014 iMac Models Set to Go Obsolete Soon

Citing to an Apple memo, MacRumors is reporting that the company is planning to mark a handful of 2013 and 2014 iMac models as obsolete at the end of this month.

For those who aren’t familiar, products are considered ‘obsolete’ when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago.

Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, with the sole exception of Mac laptops that are eligible for an additional battery-only repair period. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.

In comparison, products are considered ‘vintage’ when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago.

According to Apple’s latest memo, the following devices will be marked as obsolete on November 30, 2022.

21.5-inch ‌iMac‌ (Late 2013)

27-inch ‌iMac‌ (Late 2013)

21.5-inch ‌iMac (Mid 2014)

27-inch ‌iMac‌ Retina 5K (Late 2014)

These iMac models will no longer be eligible for any repairs and services once they go obsolete.

You can check out the updated list of vintage and obsolete products on Apple’s website here.