Several 2013, 2014 iMac Models Set to Go Obsolete Soon

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Citing to an Apple memo, MacRumors is reporting that the company is planning to mark a handful of 2013 and 2014 iMac models as obsolete at the end of this month.

Mid 2017 iMac

For those who aren’t familiar, products are considered ‘obsolete’ when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago.

Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, with the sole exception of Mac laptops that are eligible for an additional battery-only repair period. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.

In comparison, products are considered ‘vintage’ when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago.

According to Apple’s latest memo, the following devices will be marked as obsolete on November 30, 2022.

  • 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌ (Late 2013)
  • 27-inch ‌iMac‌ (Late 2013)
  • 21.5-inch ‌iMac (Mid 2014)
  • 27-inch ‌iMac‌ Retina 5K (Late 2014)

These iMac models will no longer be eligible for any repairs and services once they go obsolete.

You can check out the updated list of vintage and obsolete products on Apple’s website here.

Other articles in the category: News

Another EU Law Wants to Limit Power of Apple, Google, and Big Tech

The European Union (EU) today began a six-month implementation phase of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is expected to bring unprecedented changes to the way Apple, Google, and other tech giants operate their platforms and services (via BBC). Rules outlined under the DMA target the dominance of large "gatekeepers" within the tech industry. The...
Nehal Malik
24 mins ago

Amazon Music Gets Better for Prime Members: More Songs, Ad-Free Podcasts

Amazon announced on Tuesday it has expanded its Amazon Music free offering for Prime members. According to the Seattle-based company, Prime members can now shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist (including select All-Access playlists) on demand. The Amazon Music catalogue also expands with millions of songs, ad-free. Another benefit brings access to ad-free top podcasts […]
Gary Ng
2 hours ago