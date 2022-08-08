Alleged ‘iPhone 14 Pro Max’ Rear Camera Bump vs iPhone 13 Pro Max [PICS]

A detailed hands-on with an iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy unit, shared on Twitter by @lipilipsi, showcases the notably larger camera bump expected to grace this year’s “Pro” iPhone models (via MacRumors).

The wider, taller camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro series is designed to make room for a new 48-megapixel camera array on the rear. Non-Pro iPhone 14 models, however, will stick with 12-megapixel sensors.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max’s camera island also protrudes out farther than the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s, as evident in the side-by-side comparison above. Schematics leaked back in February revealed that it will be 4.17mm thick, a significant increase from 3.60mm on the prior model.

In addition to the camera housing, the lenses themselves have gotten larger to accommodate the upgraded 48-megapixel shooters.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max also has a slightly thicker chassis than the previous generation. Another iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy was previously measured as 7.97mm thick, as opposed to the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s 7.77mm thickness.

The individual camera lenses on this year’s model measured 16.17mm across, compared to 15.51mm on its predecessor.

Both iPhone 14 Pro models will sport a camera bump that’s roughly 5% larger in both directions. The sized-up camera housing will be relatively more noticeable on the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max than on the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/6A9SAsjv9o — fix Apple 🍏 (@lipilipsi) August 5, 2022

A 48-megapixel camera array on this year’s top-end iPhone models could unlock new capture capabilities. According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, these will include 8K video recording, improved low-light performance, and more.

Apple is expected to scrap the iPhone mini this year. Instead, the iPhone 14 lineup will comprise a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 “Max,” a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Reports currently point to Apple launching the iPhone 14 at a September event, right on the tech giant’s usual schedule.