Apple September 2022 iPhone Event What to Expect: Gurman

In this week’s edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman detailed what we should expect from Apple’s upcoming September event. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 and more at an event in the first half of next month.

On the hardware side, Gurman expects to see the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14 Pro series, and a host of new Apple Watch models.

According to the analyst, Cupertino will launch three new Apple Watch models this fall: the Series 8, a low-end SE refresh, and a new “Pro” model geared towards extreme sports. The Apple Watch Series 8 will retain the same design as the Series 7 but might add a temperature sensor.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Pro has been tipped to be getting a titanium chassis, additional battery life, a complete design refresh, and a slightly larger display than the standard Series 8, all on top of the new temperature sensor.

Supply chain headwinds and China lockdowns reportedly delayed the development of at least one iPhone model, but Apple should still be able to unveil the entire lineup on its usual schedule.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro series is expected to bring significant updates and changes, including Apple’s next-generation A16 Bionic chip, a new “hole + pill” cutout on the front to replace the display notch, and a bigger, 48-megapixel camera array on the back. The two cheaper iPhones will retain much of the same design and hardware as last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.

As for software, Gurman dropped some big news: Apple’s iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will start rolling out on schedule alongside the new iPhone and Apple Watch models in September, but iPadOS 16 is being pushed back to October.

If the report pans out, this will be the first time since 2011 that the newest iterations of Apple’s iPhone and iPad operating systems haven’t been released together. The analyst said bugs are to blame for the delay, and the new Stage Manager feature is a major culprit.

It remains to be seen how Apple will handle the period between the two software launches. New features available in iOS 16 — like the new undo send and edit message options for iMessage — when it rolls out publicly won’t be supported on iPad yet, and third-party app developers will likely run into problems working on universal features for both devices.

Gurman expects Apple to hold another event in October for new iPads and Macs. It would make sense for the company to ship iPadOS 16 alongside a new iPad.