Alleged Samsung Galaxy S23 Leaks Surface Ahead of Launch Event

Nehal Malik
30 mins ago

Image: WinFuture

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 has shown up in leaked images ahead of the official “Unpacked” launch event that, earlier this week, was confirmed for February 1 — reports 9to5Google.

The illustrations, courtesy of WinFuture and Roland Quandt, appear to be leaked marketing images. They showcase the base model Galaxy S23’s design, which Samsung has somewhat refreshed. Most notably, the Galaxy S23 does away with its predecessor’s vertical camera bar on the rear and instead affixes each camera lens directly to the matte glass back.

Image: WinFuture

The images also feature the Galaxy S23 in four different colourways: Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac, and Cotton Flower. We already got our first look at the colours for the higher-end Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra last month.

Image: WinFuture

The Galaxy S23 will reportedly feature an overclocked version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC across the board, with the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra also rocking a rumoured 200MP main camera. Not much else is known about Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series other than it will be the South Korean tech giant’s finest.

Stay tuned to learn more about Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S23 lineup when the company unveils it on February 1.

What do you think about the Galaxy S23’s updated design? Let us know in the comments below.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple TV+ Announces New Original Series ‘Jane’

Apple TV+ has unveiled the launch date and cast for ‘Jane,' a new 10-episode original series for kids and families inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment, and the Jane Goodall Institute, Jane premieres globally on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+. Ava Louise Murchison...
Usman Qureshi
3 hours ago

Here’s What Apple Music and Apple TV Apps Look Like for Windows

[caption id="attachment_388552" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Image: 9to5Mac[/caption] Apple and Microsoft could soon release dedicated Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Windows 11, along with a new 'Apple Devices' app for managing your iPhone, iPad, and more, as hidden pages for all three were recently spotted on the Microsoft Store — reports 9to5Mac. As expected, Apple...
Nehal Malik
4 hours ago

Apple to Disclose Reasons Why it Removes Certain Apps from App Store

Addressing freedom-of-expression concerns, Apple has promised to disclose more details about why it pulls certain apps from its App Store, ArsTechnica is reporting. The iPhone maker will now give investors more detail about apps that are taken down in its Transparency Report. Currently, the report only tells how many apps each country has requested be...
Usman Qureshi
4 hours ago