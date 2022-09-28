Amazon Launches Fire TV Omni QLED Series Televisions with Free Art Mode

Amazon announced on Wednesday a new lineup of Fire TV Omni televisions, this time with QLED and also its “smartest TV lineup ever.”

The new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is available in 65 and 75-inches, with 4K Quantum Dot Technology (QLED) displays and full-array local dimming for up to 96 zones. Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive are also supported for the first time, offering a cinematic experience in the home.

The televisions feature hands-free Alexa, plus an all-new Ambient Experience just by using your voice. Sensors detect when a person is in the room, switching the display to a new experience to let you smartly manage your home, and view artwork or family photos. There are over 1,500 gallery-quality photos available for free with no subscription required, unlike similar offerings from Samsung. Images from The National Gallery of Art and The Art Institute of Chicago are included and Alexa can explain more about them when they’re on display.

There’s a new Adaptive Brightness feature that leverages the Omni QLED Series’ new ambient light sensor to dynamically change brightness levels, offering optimal contrast across content sources, formats, and lighting conditions.

“We’ve all been buying so-called smart TVs for decades, but they’re really not all that smart—and for much of the day, they’re not beautiful or useful either,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, in an issued statement. “The Omni QLED Series delivers stunning artwork, glanceable information, hands-free controls, and so much more–it reimagines what customers can expect from a smart TV.”

You can pre-order the Fire TV Omni today on Amazon.ca, starting at $1,069.99 for the 65” and $1,499.99 for the 75”, with both launching on October 27, 2022. The TVs will also be available in Canada from Best Buy.

Earlier today, Amazon also launched a new Kindle Scribe and Echo Dot Kids. More news to come of what’s launching from Amazon in Canada, plus local pricing; stay tuned for updates.