Amazon Spent $16.6 Billion on Content in 2022

In its annual report filed with the SEC today, Amazon revealed it spent $16.6 billion on music and video content in 2022, up from $13 billion in 2021, Variety is reporting.
The e-commerce giant’s content spending jumped 28% last year, thanks to pricey deals like NFL’s Thursday Night Football and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
The Lord of the Rings Season 1 had an estimated production budget of $450 million, whereas the NFL deal is costing Amazon about $1 billion per year.
Similarly, Amazon Music also increased the number of songs available as part of Prime from 2 million previously to its full catalog of 100 million tracks.
Amazon also revealed that The Rings of Power was the most-watched original series worldwide, generating more than 24 billion minutes of streaming.
For the 2022 NFL season, Thursday Night Football viewership up 11% from the prior season, according to Nielsen.
Amazon also closed the acquisition of MGM last year, a deal valued at $8.5 billion.
Other articles in the category: News
Nintendo’s Top Canadian Executive Details a Successful 2022
Nintendo of Canada's GM Susan Pennefather shared her company’s successes in 2022 and what's in store for the next year, in an interview with the Financial Post. "We’re so proud that the Nintendo Switch and our IP (intellectual property) resonate really strongly with Canadians,” Susan said when asked how she felt bout the last 12...
Apple Removes Twitter Rival ‘Damus’ from App Store in China
[caption id="attachment_389831" align="aligncenter" width="1300"] Image: Damus[/caption] Apple has booted Damus, a Twitter alternative that's gaining some momentum, off its Chinese App Store merely two days after approving the app's listing — reports TechCrunch. According to an App Review notice Apple sent to the makers of Damus, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) demanded the app's...
Twitter Launches Ad Revenue Sharing with Creators
Twitter’s ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk announced on Friday the social network is now launching ad revenue sharing with creators. Musk said on Friday morning, “Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads.” Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in […]