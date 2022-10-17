Apple Addresses iPhone 14 SIM Card Bug, Provides Temporary Tips

Apple is addressing an ongoing bug iPhone 14 users are experiencing. Some users of the latest flagship device from the company have begun receiving a message stating “SIM Not Supported,” leading to obvious issues.

While it doesn’t appear to be widespread, another issue caused by iOS 16 is this particular SIM bug. Users impacted by this are not only experiencing problems in cellular data and SIM support. Some have even reported their iPhone 14 freezes entirely after seeing the message.

Apple has now acknowledged the bug’s existence and is providing some promising fixes prior to a proper software solution. In a memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple confirms that users are experiencing issues with their phones displaying the “SIM Not Supported” message. The company is currently investigating the issue. However, it’s important to note Apple does state that it’s not a hardware issue.

To avoid the chance of running into problems, Apple suggests users keep up with the current build of iOS 16. As the company continues to investigate, Apple suggests users wait a few minutes after the message appears. If the message disappears, users can continue to use their devices as they normally would. If the message persists, users should take their device to an Apple Store or authorized provider. A technician can then submit a request for assistance and resolve the issue.

Apple strongly advises users to not attempt to restore their devices on their own.

iOS 16 has been riddled with small bugs since its launch. Whether it was the issue locking users out of the Mail app, the copy and past bug, battery drain, and performance problems, Apple has been working to plug the holes of the major software update.