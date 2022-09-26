Apple October Event Might Not Happen; ‘iPhone 15 Ultra’ in 2023, Says Report

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, he believes Apple may not hold an October event to announce Mac and iPad Pro updates with M2 chips.

The M2 chips were unveiled at WWDC this summer. Does Apple have enough new features still hiding to justify holding an October event with the media?

“It seems unlikely,” says Gurman. “Apple may ultimately end up feeling differently, but I think the company (as of now) is more likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press—rather than via a major iPhone-style keynote,” he writes.

Gurman expects the Mac mini, 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros and 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros to all get Apple’s M2 chip (and M2 Pro for the Macs).

As for iPhone 15 Pro next year, Gurman believes we may see a rebranding to: iPhone 15 Pro Ultra. The moniker is believed to possibly follow the new Apple Watch Ultra naming scheme this year, with the latter being the company’s newest flagship watch.

Next year will likely see a major redesign of the iPhone, as this year’s iPhone 14 lineup is the third iteration of a design that’s been essentially the same since the iPhone 12. So for 2023, Gurman believes Apple may leverage the ‘Ultra’ name when we might also see a USB-C (instead of Lightning connector) iPhone for the first time.