Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 14 Pre-Orders

Apple Pays Tribute to ‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’ on Website [u]
At 10:30 am PT this morning, The Royal Family announced “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” ending her 70-year reign as the longest-serving monarch in history. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W […]
Liberals Have Failed Canadians by Protecting Big Telco Profits, Say NDP
On Wednesday, Rogers, Telus, Bell and other telecoms agreed to sign a network safety plan, to assist each other in the event of major outages, such as the devastating Rogers nationwide outage in July. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said yesterday, “the Rogers outage of July 8 was unacceptable, and we must do everything possible to […]
Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro (2019): What’s New?
Apple on Wednesday finally unveiled its long-rumoured second-generation AirPods Pro. The original AirPods Pro launched back in 2019, and reports of a refresh have been making the rounds at the rumour mill since 2020. AirPods Pro 2 feature a healthy serving of upgrades, especially for a generational update that was almost three years in the...