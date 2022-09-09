Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 14 Pre-Orders

The Apple Store has gone offline, like clockwork, ahead of iPhone 14 lineup pre-orders on early Friday morning, set to begin at 5am PT/8am ET.

”We can’t wait either,” says Apple’s website at the moment. “Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. See you then,” says the iPhone maker.

Also available for order are AirPods Pro 2 tomorrow.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Canadian Pricing

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

