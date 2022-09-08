iPhone 14 Pre-Order Date & Time in Canada: How to Order Easily

What time can you pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in Canada?

You can pre-order iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Canada starting at 5am PT/8am ET on Friday, September 9, 2021, as noted on Apple’s website.

This means for those on the west coast, you’ll need to set an alarm to wake up at the crack of dawn.

If you have never pre-ordered an iPhone from Apple, the easiest and fastest way is to use the company’s retail store app.

How to Get Ready for your iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-order in Canada

Apple will eventually take its online store offline, to prepare for tomorrow’s pre-orders. When this happens (around dinner time PT), you won’t be able to configure and prep the Apple Store app. So it’s crucial to get this done now, so you can ensure your payment methods and shipping addresses are all up to date.

1. Download the Apple Store iOS app. It’s faster to come back online versus Apple.ca.

2. Launch the Apple Store app, tap your profile picture (top right corner) and set up your Primary Payment and Primary Shipping details.

3. Next, configure the iPhone 14 model you want, select your colour, storage, etc. Once you’ve picked your preferences, tap the ‘ribbon’ icon in the upper right corner, to add your configuration to ‘Saved Items’.

4. When the Apple Store goes back online at 5am PT/8am ET on Friday, September 9, launch the Apple Store iOS app, tap the ‘For You’ icon along the bottom, then scroll to Saved Items. Select your iPhone and then proceed to checkout.

Wireless carriers such as Rogers/Fido, Telus/Koodo, Bell/Virgin and Shaw Mobile/Freedom Mobile will have iPhone 14 lineup pre-orders on September 9. Contract pricing remains to be announced. Stay tuned to those respective stories for updates.

Online reserve and store pick up will likely come back this year, allowing you to pick up your order on launch day, Friday, September 16, 2022.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Canadian Pricing

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here are some other iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-order tips:

Have a backup device ready such as your iPad, Mac or another internet device

Turn off Wi-Fi on iPhone and use LTE/5G instead; keep your Mac or another device on Wi-Fi

Set a backup alarm (especially if you’re on PT; damn you 5am, damn you to hell)

Force quit the Apple Store app minutes before the pre-order time

You’ll be going to bed on Thursday night and waking up Friday morning before 5AM PT/8AM ET

Configure the Apple Store app now while you still have time. If you recently activated a new credit card or changed payment details, have the card handy as it’s a pain to find early in the morning.

What are you buying tomorrow? Have your left kidney ready, folks…